Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Pushes Senate to Approve $2,000 Stimulus Checks

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said he would try to use a procedural maneuver to pass the bill on the Senate floor today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 00:39

 The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes after Trump signed a sweeping coronavirus relief bill into law Sunday evening. That legislation, which...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

House approves the CASH Act, proposal to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 moved to the Senate [Video]

House approves the CASH Act, proposal to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 moved to the Senate

House approves the CASH Act, proposal to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 moved to the Senate

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:01Published
Stimulus increase passes in house [Video]

Stimulus increase passes in house

The house voted to pass the bill for a stimulus increase. The Bill now must pass in the Senate.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:22Published
House Passes Coronavirus Stimulus Bill [Video]

House Passes Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Debra Alfarone reports all eyes are on the Senate now after the House passed a bill, more than tripling the amount of money in COVID relief millions of Americans could soon receive.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

House votes to more than triple coronavirus relief stimulus checks

 House lawmakers voted to increase coronavirus relief stimulus checks and now the Senate will bring up the bill. Paula Reid reports from Florida.
CBS News Also reported by •HNGNWashington Post

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez parodied GOP stance against $2,000 stimulus checks in a sarcastic tweet

 On Monday, the House achieved the required two-thirds majority to pass a bill boosting the stimulus check to $2,000. The bill now moves to the Senate.
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS NewsWashington Post