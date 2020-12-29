Global  
 

Russell Okung becomes first NFL player to be paid part of his salary in bitcoin

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
In an NFL first, Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung is receiving half of his $13 million salary for the 2020 season in bitcoin.
