Russell Okung becomes first NFL player to be paid part of his salary in bitcoin
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
In an NFL first, Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung is receiving half of his $13 million salary for the 2020 season in bitcoin.
Russell Okung American football offensive tackle
National Football League Professional American football league
Carolina Panthers National Football League franchise in Charlotte, North Carolina
