Southampton's Hasenhuttl to manage from home against West Ham
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will manage Tuesday's game against West Ham from home after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ralph Hasenhüttl Austrian footballer and manager
Ralph Hasenhuttl will not get carried away as Southampton top Premier League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Southampton F.C. Association football club
Fulham boss Parker to miss Southampton game after Covid-19 positive in householdFulham boss Scott Parker will not take charge of the game with Southampton after someone in his household tests positive for Covid-19.
BBC News
Fulham v Southampton: Scott Parker to miss game after Covid-19 self-isolationFulham boss Scott Parker will not take charge of the game with Southampton after someone in his household tests positive for Covid-19.
BBC News
Match preview: Southampton v Man City
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England
West Ham 2-2 Brighton: David Moyes wants clarity on handball rule after Lewis Dunk goalWest Ham manager David Moyes asks for clarity from the Premier League after Lewis Dunk's controversial goal in the 2-2 draw with Brighton.
BBC News
West Ham 2-2 Brighton: Tomas Soucek goal earns Hammers pointTomas Soucek scores a late equaliser as West Ham come from behind to rescue a point against struggling Brighton.
BBC News
Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Related news from verified sources