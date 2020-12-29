Global  
 

Southampton's Hasenhuttl to manage from home against West Ham

BBC News Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will manage Tuesday's game against West Ham from home after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.
