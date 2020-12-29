Global  
 

Fate of $2,000 stimulus checks in doubt as Senate leader McConnell blocks immediate action

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked immediate approval of increasing the one-time COVID relief stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Senate Meets Tuesday On Stimulus Checks

Senate Meets Tuesday On Stimulus Checks 01:41

 Skyler Henry reports the fate of the bill that would give Americans more money is in the hands of the Senate.

