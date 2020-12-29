FTSE 100 index of leading shares hits highest since March
Published
The FTSE 100 bounces on its first dealing day since the Brexit trade deal was announced.Full Article
Published
The FTSE 100 bounces on its first dealing day since the Brexit trade deal was announced.Full Article
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION
*NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN,..
London's leading shares are set to open on the back foot ahead of the release this afternoon of US jobs figures for September...