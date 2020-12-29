Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: 'No liquor in teapots', South Africa's restaurants warned

BBC News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Alcohol sales have been banned in South Africa to prevent "reckless behaviour" amid a Covid spike.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: South Africa businesses take advantage of COVID-19 lockdown

South Africa businesses take advantage of COVID-19 lockdown 01:22

 Boutique hotels and high-end restaurants have folded, and thousands of people are out of work.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Africa South Africa Southernmost country in Africa

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus [Video]

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus

COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa, the government said on Tuesday. NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said there has been a consistent decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths which is reassuring given the current scenario across the world. The government briefed on how it plans to deal with the new variants of the virus. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:51Published

WorldView: South Africa announces new COVID restrictions; Argentina debates abortion rule

 Officials in South Africa announced new coronavirus restrictions as cases surpass 1 million. Argentina's senate debates making abortions legal. Reporters Without..
CBS News
Vaccines will work against new strains of COVID-19: Govt [Video]

Vaccines will work against new strains of COVID-19: Govt

COVID-19 vaccines will work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa, informed Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India Prof K. Vijay Raghavan on December 29 while addressing a press conference in the national capital.He said, "Vaccines will work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa. There is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against these COVID-19 variants."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Doctor on COVID vaccine rollout, holiday travel concerns

 The CDC says more than 11 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been shipped across the U.S. this month, but so far only about 2 million people have..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Death row prisoner survives execution, succumbs to virus

 An Ohio death row inmate who survived an attempted to execute him by lethal injection in 2009 died Monday of possible complications of Covid-19, the state..
New Zealand Herald

Bassam Saba, Renowned Proponent of Arabic Music, Dies at 62

 A skilled multi-instrumentalist, Mr. Saba co-founded the New York Arabic Orchestra and directed Lebanon’s national conservatory of music. He died of..
NYTimes.com

Fate of $2,000 stimulus checks in doubt as Senate leader McConnell blocks immediate action

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked immediate approval of increasing the one-time COVID relief stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like