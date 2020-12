You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How COVID-19 Has Reset Targeting Toward Outcomes: PMX’s Bianchi



If advertisers weren't already demanding bang for their buck, COVID-19 economic pressures are prompting them to do so. Time and again, out of the pandemic, we have been hearing executives talk about.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:35 Published 3 weeks ago Most Americans are ready to give up their health goals for the rest of the year



Over half of Americans are "writing off the end of the year," according to new research.The third annual survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that 56% are using the holidays as an excuse to postpone.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on November 19, 2020