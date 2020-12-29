Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia opens new criminal probe against Alexei Navalny

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The Kremlin critic has been accused of fraud by Russian investigators, who allege he spent money raised for his organizations on personal needs. Navalny says the new case against him was "invented" by President Putin.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alexei Navalny: How a new investigation implicates Russia's FSB in critic's poisoning [Video]

Alexei Navalny: How a new investigation implicates Russia's FSB in critic's poisoning

Kremlin critic Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:39Published