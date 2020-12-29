Russia opens new criminal probe against Alexei Navalny
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The Kremlin critic has been accused of fraud by Russian investigators, who allege he spent money raised for his organizations on personal needs. Navalny says the new case against him was "invented" by President Putin.
