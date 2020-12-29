Global  
 

Brexit: Boris Johnson urges MPs to back 'historic' trade deal

BBC News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Parliament is being recalled on Wednesday to vote on the UK's future relationship with the EU.
Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person? [Video]

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person?

The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

The Brexit deal calls for DNA profiles to use a 20-year-old email app

 The mammoth, last-minute deal that will govern the United Kingdom and European Union’s trade relations going forward post-Brexit has been finalized in the nick..
The Verge
Will there be UK food import delays after final Brexit deadline? [Video]

Will there be UK food import delays after final Brexit deadline?

The majority of the UK's fruit and vegetables are imported from Europe.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:37Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Landmark post-Brexit trade deal to be signed

 The treaty will be signed by Boris Johnson and EU chiefs on Wednesday as MPs prepare to vote on it.
BBC News
Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal [Video]

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform [Video]

Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform

Boris Johnson has a 'now or never' opportunity to put in place a long-termplan to fund social care, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said. The PrimeMinister could use the public support for the sector shown during the pandemicto set out why a new tax may be necessary to fund increasingly expensive carefor an ageing population. Mr Hunt suggested that addressing the issue – as MrJohnson promised when he entered Downing Street – could provide the PrimeMinister with a legacy similar to the establishment of the NHS in theaftermath of the Second World War.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzle

 London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended a rocky year on a high note, with a free-trade agreement with the European Union under his belt and mass..
WorldNews

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Brexit: EU diplomats to get trade deal briefing

 MPs are waiting to see the full text of the agreement ahead of a vote in Parliament on 30 December.
BBC News
Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal [Video]

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party will “accept it and vote for it”when the Government’s deal with the EU reaches Parliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn [Video]

'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn

Head of the Commons Brexit Committee Hilary Benn says it's likely that anyBrexit trade deal negotiated between the UK and EU today will be approved byParliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
'His point is justifiable': MoS Muraleedharan on Kerala Guv rejecting special session proposal [Video]

'His point is justifiable': MoS Muraleedharan on Kerala Guv rejecting special session proposal

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala Governor rejecting proposal for a special session. MoS Muraleedharan said, "There was already proposal to hold Assembly session from January 08 so asked government as to what was urgency for special session. He said there was no need to convene the House unnecessarily." "I feel Governor's point is justifiable because convening Assembly session to pass the resolution amounts to wasting public money. This resolution will have no effect because when Parliament passes a law, it is applicable in the entire country," he added. Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention." "The fact that the Kerala Governor has not allowed a special session of the State Assembly to convene for the discussion of the farmers' issues, is an undemocratic and anti-constitutional act. It is very unfortunate," Suresh added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

WorldView: South Africa announces new COVID restrictions; Argentina debates abortion rule

 Officials in South Africa announced new coronavirus restrictions as cases surpass 1 million. Argentina's senate debates making abortions legal. Reporters Without..
CBS News

PM urges Tory MPs to back Brexit deal [Video]

PM urges Tory MPs to back Brexit deal

Boris Johnson has appealed to hardline Eurosceptic Tory MPs to back his post-Brexit trade agreement in next week's vote.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:13Published
Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea [Video]

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea

Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit tradeagreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'rightdeal' for the nation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it? [Video]

UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it?

Most goods traded between the UK and EU will not face new restrictions, but many new bureaucratic hurdles will emerge and the status of the UK’s financial services industry remains unclear.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published