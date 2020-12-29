Covid-19: Biden says Trump vaccine roll-out is 'falling behind'
The US president-elect calls for vaccinations to be ramped up as he warns of a "tough period" ahead.
Allardyce wants Premier League 'circuit break' as Covid cases riseWest Brom boss Sam Allardyce says football needs a break after the Premier League returned a worrying number of positive coronavirus tests.
BBC News
Pompeo Weighs Plan to Place Cuba on U.S. Terrorism Sponsor ListThe move would complicate any effort by the incoming Biden administration to resume President Barack Obama’s thaw in relations with Havana.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden on his 100-day COVID response plan and speeding up vaccine distributionPresident-elect Joe Biden spoke Tuesday about his 100-day plan to turn the tide against the coronavirus pandemic. He said he would focus federal resources on..
CBS News
Vaccine rollout slower than expected as Americans wait for dosesThe Trump administration had pledged 20 million doses of the vaccine by year's end, but so far, not even 3 million shots have been given and just over 11 million..
CBS News
Donald Trump named 'most admired man' in US, ending Obama's 12-year streakDonald Trump has topped an annual survey naming America's "most admired man", ending the 12-year winning streak of his predecessor in the White House, Barack..
New Zealand Herald
