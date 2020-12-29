Global  
 

Covid-19: Biden says Trump vaccine roll-out is 'falling behind'

BBC News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The US president-elect calls for vaccinations to be ramped up as he warns of a "tough period" ahead.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden: Trump's vaccine rollout has 'fallen behind'

Biden: Trump's vaccine rollout has 'fallen behind' 02:18

 President-elect Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump's promised swift coronavirus vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override [Video]

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published
Tampa native Micah McFadden prepares Outback Bowl homecoming [Video]

Tampa native Micah McFadden prepares Outback Bowl homecoming

Despite more than a dozen bowl game cancellations due to COVID-19, the Outback Bowl is still scheduled to kick off Saturday at 12:30. It'll be extra special for Plant High School Grad Micah McFadden.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published
McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks [Video]

McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

The Senate was slated to consider the House’s measure passed Monday night increasing direct payments to individuals in the COVID relief package from $600 to $2,000, as well as hold an override vote on the national defense bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve increasing the direct payments by a unanimous vote.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published

Allardyce wants Premier League 'circuit break' as Covid cases rise

 West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says football needs a break after the Premier League returned a worrying number of positive coronavirus tests.
BBC News

Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Pompeo Weighs Plan to Place Cuba on U.S. Terrorism Sponsor List

 The move would complicate any effort by the incoming Biden administration to resume President Barack Obama’s thaw in relations with Havana.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden on his 100-day COVID response plan and speeding up vaccine distribution

 President-elect Joe Biden spoke Tuesday about his 100-day plan to turn the tide against the coronavirus pandemic. He said he would focus federal resources on..
CBS News

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Vaccine rollout slower than expected as Americans wait for doses

 The Trump administration had pledged 20 million doses of the vaccine by year's end, but so far, not even 3 million shots have been given and just over 11 million..
CBS News

Donald Trump named 'most admired man' in US, ending Obama's 12-year streak

 Donald Trump has topped an annual survey naming America's "most admired man", ending the 12-year winning streak of his predecessor in the White House, Barack..
New Zealand Herald

Biden says Trump Administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort is 'falling behind' [Video]

Biden says Trump Administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort is 'falling behind'

The President-elect said the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is "falling behind" and "not progressing as it should."

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:39Published
President-Elect Biden: Trump admin's vaccine effort is falling 'way behind' [Video]

President-Elect Biden: Trump admin's vaccine effort is falling 'way behind'

CNN’s Joe Johns reports.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:32Published
Biden says Trump administration far behind on vaccinations [Video]

Biden says Trump administration far behind on vaccinations

President-elect Joe Biden said that the Trump administration’s plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines across the country was falling “far behind” and promised his administration would focus on..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:16Published

The NDAA, Trump And Vetoing The Military Industrial Complex – OpEd

The NDAA, Trump And Vetoing The Military Industrial Complex – OpEd For decades, the National Defense Authorization Act has been the lifeblood of the US imperium, guaranteeing a flow of money across the military.  A better term...
Eurasia Review

Drama ends. Trump signs COVID relief

 President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver...
Mid-Day

Fate of Trump's $2,000 checks now rests with GOP-led Senate

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks now rests with the Senate after the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NPR