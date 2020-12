Boeing 737 MAX aircraft resume passenger flights in the US Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have resumed passenger flights in the US for the first time since a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month. Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have resumed passenger flights in the US for the first time since a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max for take-off on Wednesday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on November 19, 2020