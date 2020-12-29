Despite premier's calls for Quebecers to stay home, Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand vacations in Barbados Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Despite repeated calls by the Quebec government, and his own party leader, for Quebecers not to travel, Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand flew with his wife to Barbados on Christmas day to spend time at their condo. 👓 View full article

