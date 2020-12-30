Global  
 

US 'Stands Ready' to Try Militant Behind Daniel Pearl Murder

VOA News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The decision by the court to release the accused comes months after it sparked outrage for overturning the murder conviction and death sentence of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and acquitted three other men
