Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with COVID

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Letlow announced Dec. 18 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was first quarantining at his Richland Parish home.
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow moved to intensive care unit with COVID-19

