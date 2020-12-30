China jails 10 Hong Kong activists over border crossing

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rare pink dolphins return to Hong Kong amid lockdown



Around the world, sightings of endangered animals are increasing due to the limited movement of humans amid lockdowns. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39 Published 1 week ago Hong Kong activist: It was 'heavy decision' to leave



Former Hong Kong lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Ted Hui speaks with Christiane Amanpour about how he fled from Hong Kong and the struggle for freedom. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 12:08 Published 2 weeks ago Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile



Al Jazeera meet one of the many young political activists in Hong Kong choosing to go into political exile, as authorities crackdown on dissent. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources China jails Hong Kong activists for between seven months and three years The democracy activists were caught at sea as they tried to flee by speedboat to Taiwan.

BBC News 1 hour ago



