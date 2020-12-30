China jails 10 Hong Kong activists over border crossing
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A court in China has sentenced 10 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to up to three years in prison. Charges against two minors in the group will not be pursued.
A court in China has sentenced 10 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to up to three years in prison. Charges against two minors in the group will not be pursued.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources