Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SAG-AFTRA says 'most' production will shut down amid L.A. COVID surge, CBS pauses 'NCIS'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
CBS Studios is hitting the pause button on a return to production for some of TV's highest-profile shows due to skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers in L.A.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

SAG-AFTRA SAG-AFTRA American labor union governing media professionals and entertainers


Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Pastor Plans L.A. Skid Row Celebrations in Defiance of COVID Restrictions

 An evangelical Christian singer is coming to COVID-ravaged Los Angeles to spread more than holiday cheer. It's unbelievable ... as L.A. fast approaches 10,000..
TMZ.com

Los Angeles to offer vaccine record on iPhones

 Los Angeles County will offer a digital record of vaccinations in the Apple Wallet app on iPhones.
BBC News
Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Life [Video]

Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Life

20-year-old rapper Lil Pump has been issued a lifetime ban from JetBlue. This comes after he refused to wear a mask on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the airline said Lil Pump "became verbally abusive with crew members". Crew members asked multiple times and Lil Pump refused to comply with JetBlue's face covering policy. JetBlue, like other major airlines, requires all passengers above the age of 2 to wear a mask.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

WWE Star Shad Gaspard's Widow Sues L.A. County Over His Drowning Death

 WWE Star Shad Gaspard's widow claims the Venice Beach lifeguards on duty the day her husband died left him to fend for himself ... and she wants L.A. and..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Cruise Wraps 'Mission: Impossible 7' Production Early After COVID-19 Rant [Video]

Tom Cruise Wraps 'Mission: Impossible 7' Production Early After COVID-19 Rant

Tom Cruise has put the "Mission: Impossible 7" production on pause just two days after his COVID-19 rant. ET Canada has all the details.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:57Published
COVID-19 In Indiana: State Running Low On Available Hospital Beds As Coronavirus Cases Surge [Video]

COVID-19 In Indiana: State Running Low On Available Hospital Beds As Coronavirus Cases Surge

Northwest Indiana hospitals are quickly running out of available beds to treat the region’s most seriously ill patients due to an alarming surge of COVID-19 patients. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published
Illinois Sets New Records For COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations; Most Deaths Since Late May [Video]

Illinois Sets New Records For COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations; Most Deaths Since Late May

The new surge of COVID-19 in Illinois continues unabated, with the state again reaching a new high mark for new cases, as well as setting a new record for coronavirus hospitalizations. Deaths from the..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:31Published