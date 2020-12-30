SAG-AFTRA says 'most' production will shut down amid L.A. COVID surge, CBS pauses 'NCIS'

Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Life



20-year-old rapper Lil Pump has been issued a lifetime ban from JetBlue. This comes after he refused to wear a mask on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the airline said Lil Pump "became verbally abusive with crew members". Crew members asked multiple times and Lil Pump refused to comply with JetBlue's face covering policy. JetBlue, like other major airlines, requires all passengers above the age of 2 to wear a mask.

