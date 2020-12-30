Global  
 

Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine approved for use in UK

BBC News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The UK approves its second vaccine, which will lead to a massive expansion in the immunisation campaign.
He Was Hospitalized for Covid-19. Then Hospitalized Again. And Again.

 Significant numbers of coronavirus patients experience long-term symptoms that send them back to the hospital, taxing an already overburdened health system.
U.K. approves Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use

 Cheaper to produce and easier to transport than other approved vaccines, Oxford and AstraZeneca's formula to become available as the U.K. battles a new..
U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado [Video]

U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado

The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for the virus at current distribution rates. Bryan Wood reports.

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use [Video]

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

A Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approvedfor use in the UK, paving the way for rapid rollout, the Department of Healthsaid.

Matt Hancock hails 'significant moment' as Oxford Covid-19 jab given green light [Video]

Matt Hancock hails 'significant moment' as Oxford Covid-19 jab given green light

Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP reacts on BBC Breakfast to the news that theUK regulator has approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Oxford coronavirus jab dubbed a 'vaccine for the whole world' [Video]

Oxford coronavirus jab dubbed a 'vaccine for the whole world'

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as an important step forward inthe fight against the virus, particularly as it does not require ultra-lowtemperature storage like some other vaccines.

What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine? [Video]

What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine?

The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine has been in the spotlight since it startedscreening for trial volunteers in March. Nine months later, it has beenapproved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MHRA).

Local Health Experts Weigh In On Frustrations With COVID Vaccine Distribution [Video]

Local Health Experts Weigh In On Frustrations With COVID Vaccine Distribution

Ken Bastida reports on complex reasons behind Operation Warp Speed grinding to a halt with slow COVID vaccine distribution (12-29-2020)

America's Vaccine Rollout Way Behind Schedule [Video]

America's Vaccine Rollout Way Behind Schedule

With just a few days left in the year, alarm bells are going off among health officials. Many are worried about the slow effort to administer doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year. The..

Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’ [Video]

Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump Administration’s vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations, and warned it could take years at the current rate for most..

COVID-19: UK approves use of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, all eyes on India now

 Britain on Wednesday (December 30) approved Oxford-Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine for use against COVID-19. 
How has the Oxford Covid vaccine been approved so quickly?

 Traditionally vaccines can take years to research and develop, so how has a vaccine been approved for use so quickly?
Covid in Scotland: When will I be vaccinated against the virus?

 The Oxford vaccine has now been approved for use - but when will you receive a jag?
