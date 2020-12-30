U.K. becomes first country to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for COVID-19
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
“The government has today accepted the recommendation from the MHRA to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” U.K. Health Ministry said.
