U.K. becomes first country to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for COVID-19

Hindu Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
“The government has today accepted the recommendation from the MHRA to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” U.K. Health Ministry said.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use 00:53

 A Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approvedfor use in the UK, paving the way for rapid rollout, the Department of Healthsaid.

