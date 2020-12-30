Russell Westbrook posts Martin Luther King Jr. quotation after Wizards fall to 0-4
The Wizards remain winless, and Russell Westbrook seemed to acknowledge his struggles with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote about facing adversity.
Russell Westbrook American basketball player
Martin Luther King Jr. American activist and leader in the civil rights movement (1929–1968)
Washington Wizards Professional basketball team from Washington D.C.
