Russell Westbrook posts Martin Luther King Jr. quotation after Wizards fall to 0-4

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The Wizards remain winless, and Russell Westbrook seemed to acknowledge his struggles with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote about facing adversity.
