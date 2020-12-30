Russell Westbrook posts Martin Luther King Jr. quotation after Wizards fall to 0-4

Colin Cowherd: Westbrook is significantly better than Wall, Wizards slam dunk won this trade | THE HERD



The Washington Wizards clearly got the better end on the trade deal according to Colin Cowherd, when they agreed to trade John Wall for Houston Rockets' star Russell Westbrook. Hear Colin explain why.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:47 Published on December 3, 2020

Skip Bayless: Rockets & Wizards 'traded problems' with Russell Westbrook - John Wall deal | UNDISPUTED



Russell Westbrook is out in Houston. The Houston Rockets traded the MVP to the Washington Wizards, and they will get former All-Star John Wall and a future first-round pick in the deal. Wall last.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:56 Published on December 3, 2020