Britain approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

CBC.ca Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.
News video: UK approves Oxford vaccine, 1st country to give the nod | Oneindia News

UK approves Oxford vaccine, 1st country to give the nod | Oneindia News 02:36

 Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca; A day after Madhya Pradesh government approved an ordinance against forced religious conversions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the...

