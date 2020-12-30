Britain approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.
Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca; A day after Madhya Pradesh government approved an ordinance against forced religious conversions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the...
20 cases of the mutant coronavirus strain discovered in the UK have been detected in India, all the patients are returnees from Britain. Earlier 6 people were detected with the new strain and 14 more..
Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the vaccine developed by Oxford University as it battles a highly contagious virus strain. The Age Also reported by •News24 •NYTimes.com •Belfast Telegraph
Health authorities are hoping to soon vaccinate a million people per week as the country’s hospitals are overwhelmed by cases of a new, more contagious variant... NYTimes.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph