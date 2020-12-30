'Majority of new cases in UK are new variant,' says health secretary
The new, faster-spreading coronavirus variant makes up the majority of new cases in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News.Full Article
A coronavirus mutation recently discovered in the UK has spread to other countries, including confirmed cases this week in the US,..
Two cases of a new COVID-19 variant linked to South Africa have been identified in the UK, the Health Secretary has said.