Victoria and the NT ramp up restrictions as NSW records more COVID-19 cases
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 (
27 minutes ago) Victoria and the NT have broadened their restrictions on travel from NSW as the state records more cases of community COVID-19 transmission.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
South Africa 1 Million Coronavirus Cases
Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images South Africa topped 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Local health authorities have linked a recent surge..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago
Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered
Questions About the U.K.’s
Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered.
A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has
been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. .
The variant,..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36 Published 1 week ago
Tri-State Area Businesses Fear More Restrictions Could Be Coming
More restrictions could be on the way as coronavirus cases continue to spread throughout the Tri-State Area. As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, if New York City's hospitalization rate doesn't come..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:33 Published 3 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources