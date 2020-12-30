Global  
 

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19

CBC.ca Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Luke Letlow, Louisiana's incoming Republican member of the U.S. House, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19 only days before he would have been sworn into office. He was 41.
