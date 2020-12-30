Global  
 

The Times Square Ball Drop Is Still Happening. You’re Just Not Invited.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
For the first time in decades, Times Square will be closed to the public on New Year’s Eve. Instead, dozens of frontline workers and their families will be honored with spots near the stage.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Crews Setting The Stage For New Year's Eve In Times Square

Crews Setting The Stage For New Year's Eve In Times Square 00:28

 Times Square is getting ready to ring in the New Year.

