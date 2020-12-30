The Times Square Ball Drop Is Still Happening. You’re Just Not Invited.
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
For the first time in decades, Times Square will be closed to the public on New Year’s Eve. Instead, dozens of frontline workers and their families will be honored with spots near the stage.
For the first time in decades, Times Square will be closed to the public on New Year’s Eve. Instead, dozens of frontline workers and their families will be honored with spots near the stage.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources