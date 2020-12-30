A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved for use in the UK, paving the way for a rapid rollout.Full Article
AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine cleared for emergency use in UK
SBS 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
India to roll out world's largest COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Al Jazeera STUDIO
India's drug regulator has approved two COVID-19 vaccines: the Oxford-Astrazeneca jab and another made by Indian drugmaker Bharat..
You might like
More coverage
India gets Covid-19 vaccines Covidshield and Covaxin: When will vaccination begin?| Oneindia News
Oneindia
The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday formally announced the final approval for Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat..
-
Decision will help strengthen fight against coronavirus: WHO welcomes India`s COVID-19 vaccine approval
Zee News
-
Decision will help strengthen fight against coronavirus: WHO welcomes India's COVID-19 vaccine approval
Zee News
-
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in India, along with a local drugmaker's alternative shot
Business Insider
-
The Latest: In big step, India approves 2 COVID-19 vaccines
SeattlePI.com