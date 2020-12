You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'In Congress-ruled state...': BJP claims rural support amid farmer protest



Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Indian National Congress party amid protests by farmers in and around the national capital. Irani cited the results of rural body elections in many parts of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27 Published 2 days ago 'Letters with blood': Farmers' new plan to pressurise govt amid protest



Farmers continued to intensify their protest near the national capital. Demanding repeal of three recent agri-reform laws, the protestors started a relay hunger strike. Farmers also said that they will.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:55 Published 1 week ago Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage



As the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws entered day 20, top ministers from the Modi government continue to claim that the farmers are being misled. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:06 Published 2 weeks ago