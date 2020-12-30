Big Bash: Hobart Hurricanes beat Brisbane Heat with run-out off final ball
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Hobart Hurricanes secure an unlikely victory over Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League with a direct hit run-out off the final ball of the game.
Big Bash League Australian professional Twenty20 cricket league
Ferguson sees Thunder home against Scorchers in Big BashCaptain Callum Ferguson's unbeaten 61 leads Sydney Thunder to a seven-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League in Canberra.
BBC News
Hobart Hurricanes Cricket team
Brisbane Heat Cricket team
