Big Bash: Hobart Hurricanes beat Brisbane Heat with run-out off final ball

BBC News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Hobart Hurricanes secure an unlikely victory over Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League with a direct hit run-out off the final ball of the game.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Big Bash League Big Bash League Australian professional Twenty20 cricket league

Hobart Hurricanes Hobart Hurricanes Cricket team


Brisbane Heat Brisbane Heat Cricket team

