Moynihan Train Hall Brings Art to Penn Station
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The expansion of Penn Station’s concourse has an acre of glass that lets the sun pour down, and installations by Kehinde Wiley, Stan Douglas and Elmgreen & Dragset. Here’s a first look.
The expansion of Penn Station’s concourse has an acre of glass that lets the sun pour down, and installations by Kehinde Wiley, Stan Douglas and Elmgreen & Dragset. Here’s a first look.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources