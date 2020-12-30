Global  
 

Moynihan Train Hall Brings Art to Penn Station

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The expansion of Penn Station’s concourse has an acre of glass that lets the sun pour down, and installations by Kehinde Wiley, Stan Douglas and Elmgreen & Dragset. Here’s a first look.
