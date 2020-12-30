Global  
 

Sen. Hawley will object to Electoral College results, ensuring a doomed fight to overturn Biden's win

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is the first senator to say he will object to certify Joe Biden's win. The move is unlikely to change the election results
