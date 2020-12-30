More than 500,000 pupils face a delay returning to some primary schools in England due to high rates of coronavirus.Full Article
Revealed: Full list of areas where primary schools face delayed return
Sky News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Full list of coronavirus hotspot areas where primary schools forced to close
Tamworth Herald
Thousands of primary schools in 49 of the Tier 4 areas will not reopen as normal next week - while secondary school pupils will go..
Secondary schools told to delay reopening plans by a week
Staffordshire Newsletter
Full list of Herts areas where schools will close to most pupils
Bishops Stortford Observer
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 18, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 18, 2020