Britain Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine, Offering Hope Amid COVID Surge

VOA News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
AztraZeneca vaccine is cheaper to mass produce and can be stored at regular fridge temperatures
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K. 01:12

 The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has finally been approved for use in the U.K., giving hope to millions of people.

