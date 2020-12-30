Global  
 

Colorado case of COVID-19 variant is 'unlikely to be the first' in US, governor says

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Colorado officials said contact tracing was underway to determine who else may have been exposed to a COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K.
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel
News video: Colorado officials identify first known US case of COVID-19 variant seen in UK

Colorado officials identify first known US case of COVID-19 variant seen in UK 02:51

 Colorado officials have identified the state’s, and possibly the country's, first case involving a COVID-19 variant seen in the United Kingdom and some other countries in recent weeks, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

A quirk of COVID-19 tests can track the new coronavirus variant

 A traveler at Los Angeles International Airport takes a COVID-19 test December 22nd. | Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images

Health officials in the..
The Verge

Watch live: Colorado governor gives update on new COVID-19 variant case

 Colorado Governor Jared Polis is holding a news conference after the first confirmed variant case was confirmed in the U.S.
CBS News

First U.S. Case Of New COVID-19 Variant Is Colorado Guardsmen Deployed To Nursing Home In Simla [Video]

First U.S. Case Of New COVID-19 Variant Is Colorado Guardsmen Deployed To Nursing Home In Simla

The first U.S. patient confirmed to have the new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom is a National Guard member who was deployed to support staffing at the Good Samaritan Society nursing..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:42
US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK [Video]

US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK

US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK . The first case of the new coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more transmissible, . was confirmed by Colorado health officials on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09
First case of new covid variant in the US [Video]

First case of new covid variant in the US

The first variant of the coronavirus was found in a man in Colorado. This is the same variant that has been confirmed in the UK.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:35

Colorado case of COVID-19 variant is 'unlikely to be the first' in US, governor says

 Colorado officials said contact tracing was underway to determine who else may have been exposed to a COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K.
USATODAY.com

Colorado Reports First Confirmed US Case Of Britain’s Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Variant

Colorado Reports First Confirmed US Case Of Britain’s Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Variant The US state of Colorado has reported a first known case of the new mutant Covid-19 variant, that was originally detected in the UK. The strain is said to be far...
Eurasia Review

New Covid variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

 Colorado governor Jared Polis said a man in his 20s in Elbert County near Denver was infected with the variant known as B.1.1.7 and is isolating. President-elect...
IndiaTimes