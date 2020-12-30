Colorado case of COVID-19 variant is 'unlikely to be the first' in US, governor says

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is holding a news conference after the first confirmed variant case was confirmed in the U.S.

First U.S. Case Of New COVID-19 Variant Is Colorado Guardsmen Deployed To Nursing Home In Simla



The first U.S. patient confirmed to have the new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom is a National Guard member who was deployed to support staffing at the Good Samaritan Society nursing.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:42 Published 28 minutes ago

