'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, dies of COVID-19 complications

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Dawn Wells, the actress best known for her role as Mary Ann in the '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died at 82, her representative confirmed.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19 00:55

 Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Who Played Mary Ann Dead at 82 from COVID

 Dawn Wells, who became a megastar by playing the sexy Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island" has died. Her rep says Dawn died from COVID Wednesday. Wells was one of 2..
TMZ.com

