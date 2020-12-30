'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, dies of COVID-19 complications
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Dawn Wells, the actress best known for her role as Mary Ann in the '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died at 82, her representative confirmed.
Dawn Wells, the actress best known for her role as Mary Ann in the '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died at 82, her representative confirmed.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dawn Wells American actress
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Who Played Mary Ann Dead at 82 from COVIDDawn Wells, who became a megastar by playing the sexy Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island" has died. Her rep says Dawn died from COVID Wednesday. Wells was one of 2..
TMZ.com
Mary Ann Summers Fictional character in TV sitcom Gilligan's Island
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources