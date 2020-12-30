'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, dies of COVID-19 complications

Dawn Wells, the actress best known for her role as Mary Ann in the '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died at 82, her representative confirmed.

Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ Dies at 82 Her character on the hit 1960s sitcom radiated all-American wholesomeness and a youthful charm. After her TV career cooled down, she focused on theater acting.

