Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress Dawn Wells, castaway Mary Ann on TV's Gilligan's Island, dies from COVID-19

Brisbane Times Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Dawn Wells, who parlayed her girl-next-door charm and wholesome beauty into enduring TV fame as the sweet-natured desert island castaway Mary Ann on the classic 1960s sitcom Gilligan's Island, died on Wednesday at age 82.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19 00:55

 Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Actress who played wholesome castaway Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island’ dies of covid-19 

 Read more
Washington Post

Mary Ann From 'Gilligan's Island,' Dawn Wells, Has Died Of The Coronavirus

 The actress and producer was 82 years old. Her publicist announced that she died Wednesday of complications related to COVID-19.
NPR

Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ Dies at 82

 Her character on the hit 1960s sitcom radiated all-American wholesomeness and a youthful charm. After her TV career cooled down, she focused on theater acting.
NYTimes.com