Actress Dawn Wells, castaway Mary Ann on TV's Gilligan's Island, dies from COVID-19
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Dawn Wells, who parlayed her girl-next-door charm and wholesome beauty into enduring TV fame as the sweet-natured desert island castaway Mary Ann on the classic 1960s sitcom Gilligan's Island, died on Wednesday at age 82.
