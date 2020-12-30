Wells portrayed Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom about seven cruise ship castaways on a desert island.Full Article
Gilligan's Island actress Dawn Wells dies of Covid complications
Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dead at 82 after COVID-19 battle
According to a spokesman, Wells died on Tuesday at an assisted-living facility in CA from complications related to COVID-19.
Dawn Wells passed away
Actress Dawn Wells has passed away. She was best known for playing Mary Anne on Gilligan's Island.