|
|
New Year Honours: Lewis Hamilton knighted as Rob Burrow becomes MBE
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is knighted in the New Year Honours, with Rob Burrow, Anne Keothavong and Jimmy Greaves becoming MBEs.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Burrow: MBE is humbling
Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow - who is battling motor neurone disease after being diagnosed in December last year - says it is humbling to receive an MBE.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:37Published
|
|
Rob Burrow 'absolutely deserves' MBE - Kevin Sinfield
Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield, talking about Rob Burrowgetting an MBE. Burrow has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Related news from verified sources
|