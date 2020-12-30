Global  
 

New Year Honours: Lewis Hamilton knighted as Rob Burrow becomes MBE

BBC News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is knighted in the New Year Honours, with Rob Burrow, Anne Keothavong and Jimmy Greaves becoming MBEs.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Honours list: Round-up of the big names recognised

Honours list: Round-up of the big names recognised 01:03

 A look at the famous faces recognised in the New Year Honours list, with LewisHamilton being knighted 12 years after picking up an MBE.

