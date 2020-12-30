Global  
 

Further 20 million now under tougher Tier 4 restrictions as rules extended

Sky News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Further 20 million now under tougher Tier 4 restrictions as rules extendedA further 20 million people are under tighter restrictions after the government announced an extension of Tier 4 rules in England in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.
