'I screwed up': 'Jeopardy!' star Ken Jennings apologizes for 'insensitive' tweets

USATODAY.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Ken Jennings took to Twitter Wednesday to "own up to" several "unartful and insensitive" tweets that recently came to light.
