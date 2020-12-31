'I screwed up': 'Jeopardy!' star Ken Jennings apologizes for 'insensitive' tweets
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Ken Jennings took to Twitter Wednesday to "own up to" several "unartful and insensitive" tweets that recently came to light.
Ken Jennings American game show contestant/host and writer
