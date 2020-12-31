Global  
 

B.C. mom describes 'surreal experience' meeting new son after waking up from COVID-related coma

CBC.ca Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
A B.C. mom who gave birth while in an induced coma because of COVID-19 says she was released from hospital just in time to spend Christmas at home with her family.
