Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM says UK's destiny is 'in our hands' as Brexit trade deal enters law

Sky News Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
PM says UK's destiny is 'in our hands' as Brexit trade deal enters lawBoris Johnson has said the UK's destiny "now resides firmly in our hands" as his Brexit trade deal cleared Parliament and entered into law.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person?

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person? 01:39

 The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson Signs Brexit Trade Deal [Video]

Boris Johnson Signs Brexit Trade Deal

MPs have backed Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels in a crucial final-hour vote in the Commons. Johnson signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday 30 December 30,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formally signed the post-Brexit trade dealwith the EU, describing it as a “new beginning”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Business owner welcomes Brexit deal [Video]

Business owner welcomes Brexit deal

Interview with chief executive of Nourised, Melissa Snover, on the effectBrexit and the subsequent trade deal have had on small businesses.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published