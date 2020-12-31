PM says UK's destiny is 'in our hands' as Brexit trade deal enters law
Thursday, 31 December 2020 (
1 hour ago) Boris Johnson has said the UK's destiny "now resides firmly in our hands" as his Brexit trade deal cleared Parliament and entered into law.
