Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

R.I.P. Dawn Wells: Remembering my boat cruise with lovely Mary Ann from 'Gilligan's Island'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
I'm in the Mary Ann camp of the "Ginger or Mary Ann?" debate and was fortunate to meet Dawn Wells at a "Gilligan's Island" DVD boat party.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' Dead at 82 After COVID-19 Battle

Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' Dead at 82 After COVID-19 Battle 00:51

 Dawn Wells, , Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' , Dead at 82 After COVID-19 Battle. According to a spokesman, Wells died on Tuesday at an assisted-living facility in CA from complications related to COVID-19. Wells is best known for playing Mary Ann on the popular 1960s sitcom, 'Gilligan's...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mary Ann Summers Mary Ann Summers Fictional character in TV sitcom Gilligan's Island

"Gilligan's Island" actress Dawn Wells dies from COVID

 Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island," died at age 82 from coronavirus complications.
CBS News

Gilligan's Island actress Dawn Wells dies of Covid complications

 Wells portrayed Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom about seven cruise ship castaways on a desert island.
BBC News

Dawn Wells, of "Gilligan's Island" fame, dies at 82

 Dawn Wells, who rose to fame as Mary Ann on the 1960s TV series "Gilligan's Island." has died at the age of 82 from complications of COVID-19. CBSN Los Angeles..
CBS News

'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, dies of COVID-19 complications

 Dawn Wells, the actress best known for her role as Mary Ann in the '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died at 82, her representative confirmed.
USATODAY.com

Dawn Wells Dawn Wells American actress

Dawn Wells, star of "Gilligan's Island," dies of COVID-19

 Wells was best known for portraying the iconic girl-next-door castaway on the 1960s CBS sitcom.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19 [Video]

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19

Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:44Published
Dawn Wells passed away [Video]

Dawn Wells passed away

Actress Dawn Wells has passed away. She was best known for playing Mary Anne on Gilligan's Island.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:14Published
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies at 82 | THR News [Video]

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies at 82 | THR News

Dawn Wells, the girl-next-door actress and former beauty queen who played the sweet Mary Ann Summers on the iconic CBS sitcom 'Gilligan's Island', died Wednesday morning. She was 82.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

R.I.P. Dawn Wells: Remembering my boat cruise with lovely Mary Ann from 'Gilligan's Island'

 I'm in the Mary Ann camp of the "Ginger or Mary Ann?" debate and was fortunate to meet Dawn Wells at a "Gilligan's Island" DVD boat party.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The AgeCBS News

Dawn Wells, ‘Gilligan’s Island’s’ Mary Ann, Dies of COVID at 82

 Dawn Wells, who starred as “good girl” Mary Ann in popular 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to...
Upworthy Also reported by •ExtraThe AgeUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comCBC.caBBC NewsCBS News

Gilligan's Island's Dawn Wells Dead at 82 From Complications Related to Coronavirus

 On Dec. 30, Dawn Wells, star of Gilligan's Island, died in Los Angeles of complications from the coronavirus, her representative confirmed to The Hollywood...
E! Online Also reported by •USATODAY.comAceShowbizCBC.caBBC News