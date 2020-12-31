Global  
 

What the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine approval means

VOA News Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Britain approved another vaccine for the coronavirus Wednesday, this one developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. Scientists say the vaccine could be a game-changer in the global fight against the pandemic. Plus, more than 20 people died in a rocket attack at Aden Airport. And how the science of deep-sea studies can help formulate new global policies.
News video: AstraZeneca vaccine provides 'logistical convenience'

AstraZeneca vaccine provides 'logistical convenience' 02:36

 The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. CNN’s Phil Black explains why this vaccine is being hailed as a game changer.

