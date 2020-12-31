Global  
 

Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan

DNA Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Videos made by locals at the scene showed a crowd breaking apart blocks of the temple structure's walls using stones and sledgehammers.
Pakistan: Mob torches Hindu temple

 A historic Hindu temple was attacked and set on fire by a mob in northwestern Pakistan. Local officials have blamed the incident on Muslim clerics.
Deutsche Welle

Mob led by Islamists demolishes Hindu temple in Pakistan

 A mob led by members of Pakistan's radical Islamist party demolished a Hindu temple Wednesday after setting it on fire in a deeply conservative northwestern...
Japan Today