Samuel Little: America's 'most prolific' serial killer dies

BBC News Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Samuel Little is thought to have killed 93 women, with his murders going undetected for decades.
News video: FBI releases chilling video of serial killer (2019)

FBI releases chilling video of serial killer (2019) 02:36

 Samuel Little, 79, confessed to strangling 93 victims between 1970 and 2005 last year – triple the number of victims that Ted Bundy confessed to killing. Now, the FBI is asking the public to help identify more victims of the man they say is America’s most prolific serial killer. CNN’s Dan Simon...

Convicted Serial Killer Samuel Little Has Died [Video]

Convicted Serial Killer Samuel Little Has Died

In 2018, Little confessed to 93 murders over more than three decades. A handful of them were right here in South Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:38Published
Miami Herald Reporter David Ovalle Discusses His New Story About Serial Killer Samuel Little [Video]

Miami Herald Reporter David Ovalle Discusses His New Story About Serial Killer Samuel Little

Ovalle reports the latest development is that the state, along with Miami and Miami-Dade police, has closed two cases.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 06:46Published

