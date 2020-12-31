Samuel Little: America's 'most prolific' serial killer dies
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Samuel Little is thought to have killed 93 women, with his murders going undetected for decades.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Samuel Little American serial killer
Samuel Little, America's worst serial killer, dies after confessing to 93 murdersThe man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in American history, with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died in California. He was 80.Samuel..
New Zealand Herald
Samuel Little, serial killer behind 93 murders, has died at 80Little, who in 2018 confessed to 93 murders over more than three decades, had been in jail since 2014 for the murders of three women he strangled.
CBS News
Serial killer Samuel Little confesses to murdering 93 peopleTexas Ranger James Holland tells 60 Minutes how he got serial killer Samuel Little to confess to his crimes. Sharyn Alfonsi reports.
CBS News
