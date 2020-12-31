Global  
 

Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

Hindu Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Recent years have seen major discoveries of mammoths, woolly rhinos, Ice Age foal, and cave lion cubs as the permafrost increasingly melts across vast areas of Siberia because of global warming.
