Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LeBron James planned to celebrate 36th birthday and Los Angeles Lakers win with wine, tequila

USATODAY.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. A bigger gift awaited James back at the team hotel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

As LeBron James turns 36 today, is this his last best chance to win regular-season MVP?

 LeBron James could become the oldest to win NBA MVP. It's something he clearly cares about as he was unhappy with the voting in 2020.
USATODAY.com

LeBron becomes No. 2 Xmas scorer as Lakers top Mavericks

 LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James had 22 while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history during the Los Angeles..
WorldNews

LeBron James helps Lakers to Christmas Day win - NBA round-up

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a comfortable 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.
BBC News

Clippers count on Patrick Beverley’s elite energy through ups and downs

 Patrick Beverley had a Dec. 25 to remember last season. Think back to the closing seconds of that Clippers-at-Lakers showdown. A Christmas battle that went the..
WorldNews

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Champions Lakers suffer second defeat in four games

 NBA Champions LA Lakers lose for the second time in four matches as Damian Lillard inspires the Portland Trail Blazers.
BBC News

San Antonio Spurs San Antonio Spurs American professional basketball team based in San Antonio, Texas

Spurs denied victory at Wolves by late Saiss header

 Romain Saiss heads home a late equaliser to deny Tottenham and earn Wolves a draw at Molineux.
BBC News
Man United: 2020 in review [Video]

Man United: 2020 in review

A look at the highs and lows of Manchester United's year, from a BrunoFernandes-inspired unbeaten run to being hit for six by Spurs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Mourinho plays down Spurs expectations, questions Liverpool's injury crisis [Video]

Mourinho plays down Spurs expectations, questions Liverpool's injury crisis

Liverpool injuries not as bad as claimed - Mourinho

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:35Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

In Honor of His 36th Birthday, What's Your Favorite LeBron James Moment? [Video]

In Honor of His 36th Birthday, What's Your Favorite LeBron James Moment?

Happy birthday LeBron James! LeBron turned 36-years-old today and this is his 18th season in the NBA. So, amongst all he has accomplished, what is your favorite LeBron memory?

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:44Published
Happy Birthday, LeBron James! [Video]

Happy Birthday, LeBron James!

Happy Birthday, LeBron James!. LeBron Raymone James turns 36 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the professional basketball player. 1. James was the youngest player to be a No. 1..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published
The Lakers hid Kobe tributes in their championship ring [Video]

The Lakers hid Kobe tributes in their championship ring

The Los Angeles Lakers’ championship ring has 804 stones, 17 purple amethysts and hidden features honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:37Published