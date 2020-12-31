LeBron James planned to celebrate 36th birthday and Los Angeles Lakers win with wine, tequila
LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. A bigger gift awaited James back at the team hotel.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
LeBron James American basketball player
As LeBron James turns 36 today, is this his last best chance to win regular-season MVP?LeBron James could become the oldest to win NBA MVP. It's something he clearly cares about as he was unhappy with the voting in 2020.
USATODAY.com
LeBron becomes No. 2 Xmas scorer as Lakers top MavericksLOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James had 22 while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history during the Los Angeles..
WorldNews
LeBron James helps Lakers to Christmas Day win - NBA round-upLeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a comfortable 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.
BBC News
Clippers count on Patrick Beverley’s elite energy through ups and downsPatrick Beverley had a Dec. 25 to remember last season. Think back to the closing seconds of that Clippers-at-Lakers showdown. A Christmas battle that went the..
WorldNews
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Champions Lakers suffer second defeat in four gamesNBA Champions LA Lakers lose for the second time in four matches as Damian Lillard inspires the Portland Trail Blazers.
BBC News
San Antonio Spurs American professional basketball team based in San Antonio, Texas
Spurs denied victory at Wolves by late Saiss headerRomain Saiss heads home a late equaliser to deny Tottenham and earn Wolves a draw at Molineux.
BBC News
Man United: 2020 in review
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Mourinho plays down Spurs expectations, questions Liverpool's injury crisis
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:35Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources