Norway landslide: 10 still missing after dozens of homes collapse

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Rescue teams in Norway continued their search for survivors during the night but weather and unstable ground prevented easy access. The landslide left a 700-meter long crater in the village of Ask.
