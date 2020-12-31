Rescue teams in Norway continued their search for survivors during the night but weather and unstable ground prevented easy access. The landslide left a 700-meter long crater in the village of Ask.Full Article
Norway landslide: 10 still missing after dozens of homes crushed
Deutsche Welle 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Nepal landslide kills at least 11 people, dozens feared dead
Newsflare
At least 11 people have died, and over 20 others missing when a rain-triggered landslide struck central Nepal on Sunday (September..
You might like
More coverage
South Korea river rages under bridge during floods
Newsflare
Cars and houses were submerged in Gwangju, South Korea following severe floods which have killed dozens.
The country's..