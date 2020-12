You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID cases surge in Latin America amid vaccine roll out



COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Latin America, with a number of countries seeing daily records of new infections and deaths. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 22 hours ago UK hits new COVID-19 record cases as vaccines arrive in Europe



British health officials warn coronavirus infections are rising rapidly - as politicians consider new restrictions. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published 1 day ago Gut cells sound the alarm when parasites invade, says study



A chain reaction led by cells lining the intestines tips the immune system off to the presence of the parasite Cryptosporidium, according to a study led by researchers in the School of Veterinary.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published 1 day ago